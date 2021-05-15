Only those students are eligible for the government-funded National Means cum Merit Scholarship, whose total household income does not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh per annum

The State Examination Board, Government of Gujarat has declared the Class 8 result for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination 2020. Students who had appeared for the test can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official website http://sebexam.org. The examination was conducted on 14 March.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the results:

Visit http://sebexam.org/ On the homepage, check the ‘Notice Board’ and click on the notification for NMMS result The results (in PDF format) will be displayed on the screen. Check name and roll number If you want to take a printout, click on the ‘Click here’ button given with the result link Select the NMMS option, enter confirmation number and Date of Birth Click on ‘Submit’ and print a copy

Check the result directly here

To take a printout, click here: http://sebexam.org/Form/printResult

Along with the merit list, the board has also shared some key statistical information related to the scholarship exam. As per the State Education Board, a total of 1,41,103 candidates had applied for the exam. Out of these, 1,33,308 appeared for the exam. Only 77,368 candidates managed to qualify and out of these 5,090 candidates have been selected for the merit list.

The NMMS is a Government of India-sponsored scheme and is conducted by the Education Ministry. Only those students are eligible for the scholarship, whose total household income does not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.