Gujarat: Nineteen, including 12 women and 3 children, killed after truck loaded with cement overturns in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Nineteen persons, including 12 women and three children, were killed, and six others injured after their truck overturned near Dholera in Ahmedabad district early on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Bavaliyari village on the Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar Highway when the driver of the cement-laden truck, which was coming from the Pipavav Port, lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. "My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives due to an accident near the Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad Highway in Gujarat. I pray that those who have been injured in the accident recover at the earliest: PM," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad Highway. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," tweeted Rupani.

Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police RV Asari said the victims were labourers.

"Twenty-five labourers were travelling in the truck. The vehicle, carrying cement, overturned and 19 of them were crushed to death," he said. The deceased included 12 women and three children, he said, adding that while 18 died on the spot, another died in a hospital.

The six injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, the officer said. "The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle. After the mishap, he escaped from the spot. A search has been launched to trace him," Asari said.