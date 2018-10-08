Gujarat migrants' exodus: 35 people booked, 450 detained for attacks, says minister of state Pradeepsinh Jadeja

Gandhinagar: Police have filed 35 complaints and detained around 450 persons for attacking the migrant community residing in Gujarat, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Monday.

After the rape of a toddler, there were widespread attacks on migrant labourer residents, especially from north India, believing that some from the community were responsible for the ghastly crime.

"We have registered 35 FIRs for the violence on the north Indian migrants in the state. We have detained 450 persons and further interrogations are on," said Jadeja.

"We have apprised the central government regarding the steps we have taken to stabilize the situation," Jadeja told reportersin Gandhinagar.

"Elements rejected by the Gujarat public can go to any lengths to achieve their political aspirations. The Gujarat Police is also trying to find who is behind this outrage," he added.

"I appeal to people not to be misled by those who are inciting people for their political gains," Jadeja said.

Although the minister could not provide any data regarding the exact figures of migrants returning to their states, he assured that all those still in Gujarat would be safe.

"We have asked the police personnel to inquire about the regular traffic to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya pradesh and Bihar and also the number of people travelling to such places during this week," Jadeja told IANS.

The government deployed additional forces in industrial areas for the security of the migrants.

The incidents of attacks on migrant labourers from north India spurred following the rape of a 14-month-old girl in a village near Himmatnagar town, around 100 km from Ahmedabad.

The police arrested a labourer originally from Bihar, Ravindra Sahu, for the crime. Sahu is working in a local ceramic factory.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the situation was now under control.

"No untoward incident has happened in the last 48 hours. The situation is under control. We are committed to maintaining law and order. We request people not to indulge in violence," he said in Rajkot.

Jadeja added: "Migrant labourers and non Gujaratis working in the state need not fear. Your safety and security are our concern. We will not let the peace and sanctity be disturbed by a handful of elements who want to tarnish the state's image."