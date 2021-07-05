Gujarat HSC 2021: GSEB releases admit card for July Science practical exams; check details at www.gseb.org

For any query or question related to admit cards, schools can also contact helpline numbers i.e., 8401292014 and 8485992014

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 admit card for Science practical exams scheduled to be conducted in the ongoing month i.e., July.

Students will not be able to download their admit cards directly as only registered schools can do so after submitting the school index number, mobile number, or email address. Following this, the appearing students will have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

“Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools," GSEB informed on its website https://www.gseb.org/.

The board has also informed that if in case any school needs to change their registered mobile number or email id; then they can send a request on the school’s letter pad with principal signature and school index number to email address gsebht@gmail.com.

For any query or question related to admit cards, schools can also contact helpline numbers i.e., 8401292014 and 8485992014.

Schools can download the hall tickets for the Gujarat board practical exams by following these steps:

- To log in, schools have to enter their index number

- Registered schools have to enter their mobile number or email id which has been previously registered with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GS and HSEB) authorities

- After submitting details, click on the login button to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on the registered email id or mobile number

- Enter the OTP and download the Class 12 Science exam hall ticket

Meanwhile, the board has further directed that all students appearing for the Science practical exams will have to carry the admit card to the exam centre. If any student fails to bring the hall ticket then he/she will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Candidates should note that the admit card will include details like the name of the student, roll number, and date of science practical exams printed on it. Days before the exam, students must raise a complaint at their respective schools if any detail is missing on the hall ticket.

More than 6.83 lakh students have registered for the exam including all streams.