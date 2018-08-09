You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Gujarat High Court stays Hardik Patel's jail term in 2015 rioting case; order to be valid till next hearing

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 09, 2018 14:33:22 IST

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday suspended the jail term awarded by a trial court to Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel in a 2015 rioting case. The stay order, passed by Justice S. H. Vora, would be valid till the next hearing.

"The High Court has given its order in a case filed by me. Now whatever process is required in the High Court, we will do that," Hardik Patel told reporters soon after the order. "I have been maintaining that we have not carried out any illegal activity that we should be punished."

File image of Hardik Patel. PTI

File image of Hardik Patel. PTI

A mob of up to 500 people had turned violent and vandalized the then BJP legislator Rushikesh Patel's office during a rally organised in 2015 to demand job and educational quota for the Patel community.

Other than Hardik, two others who got jail term include Sardar Patel Group leader Laljibhai Patel and A. K. Patel. Fourteen others who were also booked for rioting, arson, damage to property and unlawful assembly, were, acquitted by the trial court.

"We have been working for truth and if I raise the issues of people and you want to dub Hardik as a rebel, then I am a rebel," Hardik said adding that he would undertake an indefinite fast on August 25, the third anniversary of the first mega rally of Patels in 2015.

"The government may have converted the venue of my fast into a parking lot but there are 11 other venues nearby. I would meet Police Commissioner and Collector on Friday and this would be the last warning for them to agree or disagree. We are seeking permission as per our democratic rights and hope that they would agree," Hardik said.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 14:33 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores