Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2020 Declared: 76.29% of students clear Class 12 Arts and Commerce board exams, check results on gseb.org

GBSE HSC Arts and Commerce stream pass percentage 2020 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the Class 12 results for Art and Commerce stream today (Monday, 15 June ) on the official website gseb.org.

The overall pass percentage is at 76.29. More details are awaited.

The Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams examinations were held between 5 to 21 March 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pass percentage last year

In 2019 results, the girls outshone boys. The overall pass percentage of boys was 67.94 while the pass percent of girls was 79.27 which was 12% higher than boys. Last year, 7,946 regular and 13 vocational students secured above 98 percentile rank, while 222 schools secured a pass percentage of 100 pass. Around 4,000 students secured above 99 percent marks in the GSEB 12th Result 2019, including around 3,978 students of the general stream and eight vocational students.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their GSEB Class 12 scores at results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Here is how you can check your GSEB HSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

A candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ to be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination can clear the HSC exam after subsequent attempts and qualify.