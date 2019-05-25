Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared: Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results to be released online soon; check your score here

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared | The results of the Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream examination has been declared and will soon be released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on its official website: gseb.org. GSEB is expected to release the results on the official website of the board at 8 am today. Once, declared students who appeared for the examination can check their result through the official website of the board.

The Gujarat board conducted the exams from 7 March to 23 March, 2019 at 1,548 exam centres across the state. Over 6 lakh students appeared for General or Arts and Commerce stream examinations conducted by the board this year.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: The result page will open.

Step 3: Enter your seat number (A or B) followed by your seven digits seat number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Download or take a print out for future reference.

Likewise, students can also check their results on examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

In 2018, GSEB had announced the HSC result for Arts and Commerce streams on 31 May. Last year, the General students recorded a combined overall pass percentage of 55.55 percent.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

