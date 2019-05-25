Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative websites to check GSEB Class 12 Arts, Commerce results if official website is slow

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of the Class 12 art stream examination today (25 May) and the score card will be available on its official website gseb.org at 8 am.

With over 6 lakh students having appeared for the general stream examinations, the official website is likely to experience high volume of traffic. In the event that the GSEB website is down after the results are released or if students face issues logging in, they can access alternative options to check their scores.

One can also check websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com, which will also display the GSEB HSC results.

How to check GSEB HSC result on alternative website:

Step 1: Go to the indiaresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire. In this case 'Gujarat'

Step 3: Once directed to the page, you will find Gujarat Higher Secondary Education (Class 12) examination result 2019 box.

Step 4: Input your name, hall ticket number, date of birth, as mentioned in your admit ticket

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take print out for further reference. You can also save a soft copy of the same in the form of an email.

Steps to check Gujarat Arts Class 12 results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Gujarat in the list of the states or access the link directly here.Step 3: Once on the page, input the details like your name, roll number, e-mail address. Select Arts from the drop down list.

Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

The Class 12 examinations were held between 7 and 23 March at more than 1,500 centres.

About Gujarat Education Board:

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

