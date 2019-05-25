Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared: 73.27% students pass exams; girls outshine boys with over 12 percentage points

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared| Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results for Arts and Commerce students today (Saturday, 25 May) on its official website. This year, 73.27 percent students cleared the exam, which is 4.5 percentage points better than 2018 when the overall pass percentage was 68.96 percent.

Girls have outperformed boys against this year with 79.27 percent female students clearing the exam compared to 67.94 percent boys. HSC General booklet for 12th result can be accessed in this link.

This year, GSEB conducted General or Arts and Commerce examinations for over 6 lakh students at 1,548 exam centres spread across the state between 7 March and 23 March, 2019.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: The result page will open.

Step 3: Enter your seat number (A or B) followed by your seven digits seat number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Download or take a print out for future reference.

Likewise, students can also check their results on examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

In 2018, a total of 335,825 regular students appeared for the exams held by GSEB in March. Out of the total, as many as 232,580 students cleared the examination, making the combined overall pass percentage of regular students to be 55.55 percent.

Girls had outshone boys with 74.78 percent as against 63.7 pass percentage of boys.

