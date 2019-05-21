Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019: Gujarat board announces Class 10 science madhyamik exam scores on gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of the Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 21 May). The authorised representatives of schools will be able to collect the original marksheets between 11 am and 4 pm at designated centres, the board said in a notification on its official website gseb.org.

This year, around 11 lakh students appeared for the exams. The results can be checked on GSEB's official website and alternatively on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Class 12 exams were held between 7 and 19 March.

In 2018, the SSC exams were held between 12 and 28 March, and the results were declared on 28 May.

Students can check the GSEB SSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

