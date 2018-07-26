Gujarat govt reshuffles police department: 44 IPS officers, 22 SPC officials transferred

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Wednesday transferred 44 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) along with 22 State Police Service (SPC) officers, including superintendents of police of 20 districts.

Kheda district Superintendent of Police (SP) Maninder Singh Pawar has been shifted to Surendranagar district while the incumbent SP Deepak Meghani, has been transferred to Vadodara city as the Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) for Zone 1, said a notification issued by the state Home Department.

Dahod district SP, Prem Vir Singh, has been made the ADC to the Gujarat Governor, replacing Tarun Kumar Duggal. Sharad Singhal, SP, Western Railways, in Vadodara, has been made the new SP of Jamnagar district, replacing Pradeep Sejul, who is transferred to Banaskantha district.

Junagadh SP Nilesh Jajadia has been shifted to Patan in place of outgoing SP, AG Chauhan, who is appointed as the DCP in Surat city. Surat district SP, MK Nayak, has been shifted to Ahmedabad as the superintendent of Sabarmati central prison.

Arvalli SP, KN Damor, has been sent to Vadodara to take over the charge of SP, Western Railway. Zone-1 DCP of Ahmedabad City, Divya Mishra, has been made the new SP of Kheda district.

Vadodara district SP, Saurabh Tolumbia, has been transferred and appointed as the DCP, Zone-6, Ahmedabad city. Parikshita Rathod, SP, Western Railway, Ahmedabad, has been made the new SP of Kutch-East.

Banaskantha SP, Neeraj Badgujar, has been transferred to Ahmedabad as the DCP, zone-4. Porbandar SP, Shobha Bhutada, has been made the new SP of Mehsana.

Gandhinagar SP, Virendrasinh Yadav has been shifted to Gandhinagar CID. He was replaced by Mayur Chavda, currently SP, Intelligence, Gandhinagar.

Morbi SP, Jaipal Singh Rathore, has been shifted to Ahmedabad as the new DCP of Zone 1.

Panchmahal SP, RV Chudasama, is now made the SP of Bharuch. He was replaced by Leena Patil, currently serving as DCP, Zone-4, Surat.

Rajkot SP, Antrip Sood, has been appointed as the SP, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) Ahmedabad. This post has been created by transferring the post of DCP (Admin and Training) to the ATS.

Along with these officers, SPs of Gir Somnath, Kutch-East, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Dang districts were also transferred today. Various other DCPs Additional SPs were also reshuffled, the notification stated.