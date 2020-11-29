Gujarat govt asks manufacturers to keep 50% of oxygen equipment units for medical use
In the recent weeks, the state has seen a new surge of COVID-19 cases, which has led to an increase in the use of medical oxygen in hospitals treating such patients
Ahmedabad: Amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state health department has again directed oxygen production units to keep 50 percent of their production for medical use so that it could be easily made available to hospitals treating coronavirus patients.
The state health department on 10 September also issued a similar notification.
In its new order dated 26 November, issued under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, the department has directed oxygen production units to keep their production uninterrupted and at their maximum production capacity.
The units have been directed to produce 50 percent oxygen for medical use, to be supplied to hospitals in Gujarat, and divert the remaining for industrial use.
The units have also been asked to give priority to supply oxygen to hospitals as compared to industries, in case the need arises. The order remains in operation till 31 December, said the notification.
A similar notification issued in September was effective for a month, and was not revised as the number of COVID-19 cases at that time came down.
Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration Commissioner HG Koshiya earlier said the demand for medical oxygen reduced in October as compared to September. The oxygen consumption stood at 135 ton per day in October, compared to 240 tons per day in September, he said.
This happened during the period when the number of COVID-19 cases witnessed a decline in the state. However, in the recent weeks, the state has seen a new surge of COVID-19 cases, which has led to an increase in the use of medical oxygen in hospitals treating such patients.
The state reported 1,598 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,06,714, as per official figures.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
India reports 38,617 COVID-19 cases taking total over 89 lakh; recovery rate at 93.52%
There are 4,46,805 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprises 5.01 percent of the total caseload, said the health ministry on Wednesday
India's COVID-19 caseload nears 94 lakh with 41,810 new cases; recovery rate at 93.71%
The toll due to the virus climbed to 1,36,696 with 496 new fatalities, as per the data updated at 8 am
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine 94.5% effective, Covaxin enters Phase 3 trials; India's tally at 88.45 lakh
Meanwhile, around 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from the Central paramilitary forces headed to Delhi from different parts of the country to bolster the healthcare workforce as the National Capital faces a third wave of coronavirus cases.