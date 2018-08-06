You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Gujarat government to implement Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme, says Vijay Rupani

India Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 11:05:50 IST

Vadodara: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that the state government will implement the Centre's Bharat Ayushman programme which is expected to roll out across the country in August.

The Ayushman Bharat- National Health Protection Scheme aims to provide over 10 crore poor families coverage upto 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. PTI

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. PTI

Rupani was speaking at Vadodara at a function to distribute 5,000 Mukhyamantri Amrutam cards to beneficiaries.

Under the Mukhyamantri Amrutam and Vatsalya Yojana, a state government scheme, people living below the poverty line are provided free medical treatment up to Rs 3 lakh in government as well as several private hospitals.

Rupani also asked legislators to launch "Jan Seva Yagna" (service oriented camps) to provide free medical aid to members of Dalit and poor communities.

Deputy chief Minister Nitin Patel, speaking at the function, said that 64.06 lakh families, comprising 3.24 crore people, were covered under the Mukhyamantri Amrutam and Vatsalya Yojana. He said that, as part of the scheme, medical assistance of Rs 1,700 crore had been provided 12.10 lakh people in the state.

This included 72,000 people in Vadodara district, Patel added.

Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat programme, Patel said that the state's latest Socio-Economic and Caste Census data would be considered to arrive at its beneficiaries.

Gujarat Speaker Rajendra Trivedi also spoke at the function which was organised by one of his local fan clubs.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 11:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores