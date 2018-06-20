You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Gujarat DGP asks senior officers to visit 'sensitive' villages amid reports of atrocities against Dalits

India Press Trust of India Jun 20, 2018 22:59:44 IST

Ahmedabad: Against the backdrop of recent incidents of alleged atrocities on Dalits in various parts of Gujarat, state DGP Shivanand Jha on Wednesday directed police officers to visit 'sensitive' villages to understand the ground situation and resolve the problems of the community.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

In a communication sent to all the senior officers including district superintendents of police and police commissioners of various cities, Jha asked them to plan 'village visits' during the next three months to understand the problems of Dalits and resolve them on the spot. Jha said such visits are needed in the present time as several incidents of Dalit atrocities have surfaced in different districts of the state.

All those villages where such conflicts between communities were reported in the past or (where) there exists a possibility of conflicts in future, should be considered as 'sensitive villages', as per the communication. Villages or areas in cities that had witnessed communal conflicts in the past should also be considered as 'sensitive' and visits should be planned accordingly, according to the DGP.

During this drive, to be started immediately, designated police officers of each district should visit areas having concentrated Dalit population and try to understand their problems and solve them immediately, the DGP ordered.

Apart from solving problems, police officers should also try to build a cohesive atmosphere by holding joint meetings. Officers are also required to sensitise other communities about dalits and their issues, it said.

Police officers are required to prepare a comprehensive report about their visits and send it to the concerned district SP or police commissioner who in turn are required to send it to the DGP after three months. The DGP's order came a week after a 13-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly beaten up by Rajput youths in Bahucharaji town of Mehsana district for wearing a pair of 'Mojdi', a type of leather shoes.

Last month, a group of Rajputs had clashed with Dalits in Dholka town in Ahmedabad district over a Dalit man's decision to add 'Sinh' suffix to his name.


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 22:59 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




Group B - 20 Jun 2018
IR Iran
0:0
Spain
Match Centre
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores