The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 12 Examinations 2021 have been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin from 15 May. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, after a meeting with officials, announced that the Class 12 board papers will be held at an appropriate time, especially after the coronavirus situation improves in the state, as per a Times of India report.

He also stressed that the current situation is not appropriate to organise the exams.

"The exams, however, will be conducted once the Covid situation is under control. The new dates will be announced later after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," Rupani told the publication.

This decision was taken after a core committee meeting chaired by the chief minister and the education minister. It was conducted on 15 May.

This is the second time where the state government has postponed the Class 12 exams. Earlier, the government had said that the state education department will review the COVID-19 situation on 15 May and then announce the new dates.

Earlier this month, on 13 May, the Gujarat government had cancelled the GSEB SSC Exams 2021 due to the same reason. However, the education department had also decided to give mass promotion to Class 10 students across the state. Previously, the state education department had announced mass promotions for Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 students as well.

As the second wave of coronavirus is not under control yet, the schools and colleges in Gujarat are currently closed while classes are being held online.