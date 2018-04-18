Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani seeks Central, RBI help to tide over cash crunch in state

Ahmedabad: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday expressed hope that the ongoing cash crunch in the state will end soon as the Centre and the Reserve Bank have given a positive response in this regard.

"The state government has already informed RBI about the issue. The chief secretary also had a talk with the Union finance secretary on the issue. We have also drawn the attention of central leadership, urging them to release more cash to the state," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"We've been assured that the ongoing problem will be solved very soon" he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Paresh Dhanani claimed that he could not withdraw cash from any ATMs in his hometown Amreli on Wednesday.

"Since there was no cash in the ATMs in my hometown, I have to take it from my wife. This government is not even allowing us to withdraw our own money while some businessmen are getting all the money and even managed to flee," he told a party gathering in Aravalli district.

Yesterday, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel had acknowledged that banks were facing cash crunch and said the government was in touch with the RBI to ensure enough cash is supplied to banks.

Bank officials had said they were getting only one-tenth of the required cash leaving them helpless to replenish ATMs.