Gujarat Board Result 2020: GSEB declares Class 12 science exam scores, boys outshine girls with pass percentage of 71.69 compared to 70.85

India FP Staff May 17, 2020 11:52:17 IST
Gujarat Board Result 2020: GSEB declares Class 12 science exam scores, boys outshine girls with pass percentage of 71.69 compared to 70.85

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Answer key of exams released on 28 April

    The GSEB HSC Science Result 2020 answer keys were released on 28 April, 2020 which paved the way for a quick declaration of the Gujarat Board 12th Science result.

    The GSEB Answer Key 2020 was declared in both English and Gujarati mediums for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers in all sets — T, Q, P from 1 to 20.

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Rajkot secures highest pass percentage district-wise

    Among districts, Rajkot secured the highest pass percentage at 84.69 percent while tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district recorded the lowest at 32.64 percent. 

    In 2018 and 2019 also, it was the same Rajkot which had led the district while Chhota Udepur was at the bottom, reports Times of India.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Pass percentage of maths stands at 76.62%, biology at 68.21%

    According to a press release by the Gujarat state board, students in A group with mathematics posted 76.62 percent results while the result of B group students with biology was at 68.21 percent.

  • 09:56 (IST)

    36 schools record 100% results this year

    A total of 36 schools recorded 100 percent results this year, down from 42 in 2018 and 117 such schools in 2017, reports Times of India. Meanwhile 68 schools have achieved less than 10 percent results.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Dhrol records highest percentage at 91.42%, Limkheda records lowest at 23,03%

    Of the total 139 centres where the examination was conducted, the result of Dhrol in Jamnagar recorded the highest at 91.42% while that of Limkheda centre had the lowest at 23.02 percent, according to a press release by the state board. 

  • 09:33 (IST)

    English-medium students fare better than Gujarati counterparts

    English-medium students once again fared better than their Gujarati counterparts posting at 74.02% pass out percentage. The same for the Gujarati medium was 70.77%.

  • 09:29 (IST)

    Gujarat government to mass promote school students from Class 1 to 8

    Gujarat education department in March had decided to promote all students of all schools across boards from Class 1 to 8. The order also applies to all government, grant in aid and self-financed schools affiliated to Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) that will promote students of Class 9 and 11

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Merit list to be out shortly

    The merit list of the Class 12 Science stream will be released shortly. The toppers list will be released on the official website: gseb.org 

  • 09:10 (IST)

    1,16,494 students appeared for exams this year

    This year the number of students who registered for the exams was 1,16,643, while the number of students who actually appeared for the examination was 1,16,494. 

  • 09:02 (IST)

    Dhrol sees highest percentage of students who passed exams at 91.42%

    Dhrol in Jamnagar district registered the highest percentage of passed results. In 2019, the district saw a pass percentage of 91.60 percent. This year, Dhrol registered 91.42% of students who passed the exam, which is the highest in the state.

Gujarat Board Result 2020 Latest Updates:  The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board State Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the Class 12 Science examination results today. The overall pass percentage is 71.34 percent with a total of 1.40 lakh students have appeared for the examination. This year, the boys have fared better than the girls in the GSEB HSC science exams.

The GSHSEB said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on the official website

Gujarat Board Result 2020: GSEB declares Class 12 science exam scores, boys outshine girls with pass percentage of 71.69 compared to 70.85

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates, and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’

Step 4: Login using required details

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference

The examinations were conducted between 5 and 21 March, but announcement of results has been delayed due to
the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after 24 March.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 11:52:17 IST



