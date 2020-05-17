Gujarat Board Result 2020: GSEB declares Class 12 science exam scores, boys outshine girls with pass percentage of 71.69 compared to 70.85

Gujarat Board Result 2020 Latest Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board State Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the Class 12 Science examination results today. The overall pass percentage is 71.34 percent with a total of 1.40 lakh students have appeared for the examination. This year, the boys have fared better than the girls in the GSEB HSC science exams.

The GSHSEB said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on the official website.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates, and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’

Step 4: Login using required details

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference

The examinations were conducted between 5 and 21 March, but announcement of results has been delayed due to

the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after 24 March.

With inputs from PTI