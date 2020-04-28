Gujarat Board releases Class 12 Science Answer key 2020 on gseb.org; students free to raise objections before 4 May

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the answer key for the Class 12 Science board examination 2020 held in March.

Students can download the HSC Science examination March 2020 provisional answer key by visiting the board’s official website gseb.org.

The board in its notification said that students can raise objection against the provisional answer key till 4 May.

They will have to mail their objections to gsebsciencekey2020@gmail.com.

The notification said that the answer key has been released for GSEB Class 12 Science subjects - Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

According to a report by NDTV, Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Gujarat chief minister, said that the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam answer sheets begun on 16 April.

The Class 10 GSEB exam was held from 5 March to 17 March. The state board examination for Class 12 began on 5 March and ended on 21 March.

Last month, the Gujarat government had decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams could not be conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gujarat government has asked schools, colleges and other educational institutions to remain shut till the COVID-19 lockdown. Colleges and universities have been told to declare vacation till 15 May.

The central government has announced countrywide lockdown till 3 May to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.