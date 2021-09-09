All exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper, however, depending on the Covid-19 situation, online exams may be mandated

The academic calendar for Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) schools for the session 2021-2022 has been released by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). As per the latest update, the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in March next year. The academic calendar has been released on the official website, https://www.gsebeservice.com/.

All examinations will be conducted in pen-and-paper format, however, depending on the COVID-19 situation, online exams may be mandated.

Below is the schedule of GSHSEB board examinations for academic calendar 2022:

The board exams will be conducted from 14 March to 30 March, 2022.

Students of Classes 9 to 12, will have to prepare for their first unit test which will be held from 18 October to 27 October.

The Diwali vacation for students will begin from 1 November till 21 November.

Coming to the second session, it will begin from 22 November till 1 May, 2022.

Following this, the summer vacations will commence from 2 May to 5 June, 2022.

From 7 July this year, schools for Classes 6 to 12 have reopened in the state in a staggered manner keeping in mind the coronavirus restrictions. Currently, attendance has not been made compulsory while online classes are still continuing. However, the government has restricted school attendance to 50 percent (in-person).

The first test for students for classes 6 to 12 will be based on the syllabus covered between June and September.

Last year, due to the pandemic and lockdown in the country, most of the school students were given mass promotion. The results for the awaiting students were evaluated on a merit-based progression formula, which was set by GSHSEB and its team.

Further, the preliminary exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 27 January to 4 February, 2022. Later, the annual exams for classes 9 and 11 will be held from 11 to 21 April, 2022.

The exam pattern for this year (2021-2022) will be the same as last year (2019-2020). Reports suggest that question papers for the first, second, and third-unit tests will be arranged by GSHSEB for classes 9 and 10. These unit tests will be taken up for various subjects including science, maths, social studies, and Gujarati.