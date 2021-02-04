Gujarat Board Exams 2021: GSEB relases Class 10, 12 timetables; check details at gseb.org

As many as 10.5 lakh candidates are likely to register for the Gujarat SSC exams this year, while 5.3 lakh are expected to register HSC exams

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has formally released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2021 timetable on its official website.

Students of both the secondary and higher secondary classes can now visit gseb.org and check their exam schedule online.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the GSEB Class 10 and 12 board exams are going to be held from 10 to 25 May. Ahead of the exams, the GSEB SSC timetable 2021 along with the GSEB 12 Science and general stream 2021 exam timetable have been released for the benefit of the candidates.

The portal quoted an official notice as stating that the Class 10 board exams will begin from 10 May and continue till 20 May. The HSC exam for 12 students in the Science stream will have their exams from 10 to 21 May. Those who have opted for the Sanskrit medium in higher secondary will have exams from 17 to 24 May. Lastly, the Class 12 general stream students will have their exams from 10 to 25 May.

The Class 12 Science stream exams are going to be conducted in the afternoon with the test beginning at 3 pm. No such specification has been mentioned for other classes and streams as of now.

According to a Times Now report, this year has seen the exam dates being pushed back by two months due to the pandemic. Also various guidelines have been put in place to maintain safety and COVID-19 protocols.

The Gujarat board has increased the number of exam centers in 2021 from 5,500 to 6,700 across the state, thereby increasing the number of exam rooms from 60,000 to 75,000. This will ensure that candidates are socially distanced and fewer students are allotted the same centre.

