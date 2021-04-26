The results will be announced based on the student's performance in the internal assessment, notebook submission, periodical tests, and subject enrichment activity

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released criteria for giving mass promotion to Class 9, 11 students. In view of the pandemic situation, the Gujarat government had earlier announced that the students of Classes 9 and 11 will be passed and promoted without the conduct of exams.

The GSEB's official notification said, “The Class 9 and Class 11 mark sheets will mention - Due to COVID-19 , exams were not conducted”. So, the students of these classes will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments and notebook submissions.

Apart from the cancellation of Class 9 and 11 examinations, the Gujarat board had also postponed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for 2021. This announcement came soon after CBSE had announced the postponement of Class 12 exams and cancellation of Class 10 exams.

Check below the Gujarat Mass Promotion 2021 criteria and guidelines for Class 9 and 11:

- The results will be announced based on internal assessment, notebook submission, periodical tests, and subject enrichment activity

- Each condition will carry five marks

- The school principals have the liberty and can award a minimum of 10 marks as grace marks to promote the students

- In the mass promotion, there won’t be any ranking of students

- Meanwhile, the general stream students will be judged based on ten marks term paper, five marks project, and five marks review of one syllabus book from the library