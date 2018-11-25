You are here:
Gujarat ATS arrests 2007 Ajmer dargarh bomb blast accused who had been on the run for 11 years

India Press Trust of India Nov 25, 2018 20:41:51 IST

Ahmedabad: A 2007 Ajmer dargah bomb blast accused, who was on the run for the last 11 years, was arrested on Sunday by the ATS from Bharuch in Gujarat.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on the head of the accused, identified as Suresh Nair.

File image of Gujarat Police. AFP

As per the NIA, Nair had allegedly supplied a bomb to the planters at the famous sufi shrine in Rajasthan and was also present at the spot, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said in a statement.

Three persons were killed and 17 others injured in the blast that occurred on 11 October, 2007.

After he was apprehended from Bharuch, Nair was shifted to Ahmedabad for further investigation, the ATS said.

He is a resident of Thasara in Kheda district of Gujarat.

"Officials of Gujarat ATS had received a credible information that Suresh Nair will visit Shukaltirth in Bharuch in near future, following which a close watch was kept at the place," the agency said, adding that Nair was apprehended from the spot.

He will be handed over to the NIA, it said.


Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018 20:41 PM

