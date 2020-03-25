Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2020: Messages and quotes you can use to wish your near and dear ones

Gudi Padwa or Ugadi, which falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu Lunar calendar is being celebrated on 25 March this year.

Gudi Padwa is observed mainly by Marathis and Konkani Hindus, and revolves around the spring celebrations and marks the harvest of the Rabi crop. The festival is known as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to legends, the festival is associated with the day Hindu god Brahma created time and universe.

Ugadi sees the drawing of colourful patterns on the floor called kolamulus, mango leaf decorations and the buying of gifts. A special dish called pachaadi that contains sweet, sour, salty and bitter elements is prepared to celebrate the occasion.

In Maharashtra, families cook Puran Poli, a dish which is an integral part of Gudi Padwa.

This year a countrywide lockdown to combat the dreaded coronavirus pandemic means that one might not be able to celebrate the festival with friends and relatives.

One can send them wishes and greetings and reach out during times of social distancing and self-isolation.

Gudi Padwa wishes

-- May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness. May all your dreams come true. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

-- Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amid fanfare and religious fervour. May the day bestow on you and your family members... Good luck, health and happy times. Wishing you a prosperous Gudi Padwa.

-- May this Gudi Padwa bring you health, wealth and success, and lead you on to the path of peace and social harmony.

-- A time for new beginnings and dreams, hopes and happiness, may this wonderful new year bring success, and happiness to you. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Ugadi wishes

-- Wishing you a lovely, lively, optimal, vibrant, exciting, likeable, yielding Ugadi to you!

-- This Ugadi, I am wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. I pray you gain might and strength to accept the ups and downs in life.

-- Celebrate Ugadi with cheer and joy along with the people you love. Happy Ugadi.

-- May you be blessed this Ugadi. May the New Year bring you a life of success, abundance and content, Happy Ugadi.

