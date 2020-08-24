GST registration can be obtained in 3 days through Aadhaar authentication: Steps on how to do GST registration through Aadhaar authentication

Aadhaar authentication for new goods and services tax (GST) registration has been activated from 21 August. For those who are opting for Aadhaar authentication, the new GST registration will be issued within three working days and will not require a physical verification.

Speaking to Economic Times, a senior official said that Aadhaar authentication for new registration will substantially enhance ease of doing businesses. The official said the measure is expected to facilitate genuine and honest taxpayers, at the same time keep fake and fraudulent entities away from GST.

Here's a guide to opt for Aadhaar authentication for GST registration.

At the time of application for GST registration on www.gst.gov.in, an applicant is given an option to select if he/she wishes to authenticate Aadhaar. The applicant can either choose Yes or No.

If the applicant opts Yes, an authentication link will be shared on GST registered mobile number and email IDs.

On clicking on the authentication link, a screen will appear with declaration where you will need to enter Aadhaar number and click on “validate".

Once the details in the registration match with the UIDAI, an OTP will be sent on the email ID and registered mobile number of the applicant with a message of successful e-KYC authentication.

For a person opting for Aadhaar authentication for new GST registration would get it within just three working days

However, if a person chooses No, the GST registration application would be sent to the jurisdictional tax authority that may carry out necessary documentary and/or physical site verification before approving registration. When no action is initiated by the Tax Authority within 21 days, the registration application will be considered approved.

According to The Hindu Business Line, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been stated that the officer may, if required, ask for additional documents in lieu of the pre-registration for physical verification of the premises.