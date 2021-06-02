GSHSEB cancels Gujarat Class 12 board exams due to COVID-19 pandemic; check gseb.org for details
The state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama made this announcement today (2 June) keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has decided to cancel the GSEB Class 12 board examination 2021.
The state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama made this announcement today (2 June) keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.
The Gujarat government’s decision to cancel Class 12 board exams was taken a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams yesterday, 1 June due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.
Post the meeting with officials, Modi announced on his Twitter handle, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class 12 CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth".
Earlier, the Gujarat board had announced that the Class 12 exams will be held in July this year, which stands cancelled now.
This year amid the coronavirus pandemic, at least 6.83 lakh students had registered to appear in the GSEB Class 12 board examinations. Out of which, 5.43 lakh students were from the general stream and 1.4 lakh students were from the science stream.
Meanwhile, for the SSC Class 10 exams in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier declared mass promotion to all the students. On 13 May, Rupani tweeted saying “an important decision was taken in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state”. He also informed that the decision to give adequate mass promotion to students was taken in the core committee meeting.
The mass promotion was also granted to Class 9 and 11 students across the state.
It is important for students to keep a check on the official website (http://www.gseb.org/) of the Gujarat board for the latest updates and information.
also read
Centre revises COVID management guidelines; Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh dispute vaccine wastage claim
India reported a spike in both fresh cases and deaths on Wednesday with 2,08,921 testing positive for COVID-19 and 4,157 fatalities in a 24-hour period
Unseen Warriors of COVID: From arranging oxygen to ambulances, volunteers in Kashmir battle stress to save lives
Volunteers at Social Reform Organisation (SRO) in Kashmir field anxious SOS calls, provide oxygen support to patients, arrange ambulance service, doctor consultations and burials while awaiting their own vaccines
In San Francisco, reopening roads that had remained car-free owing to COVID-19 restrictions, sparks a debate among locals
At the start of the pandemic, San Francisco closed off parts of a major beachfront highway and Golden Gate Park to cars so that people had a safe place to run and ride bikes. Open space advocates want to keep those areas car-free as part of a bold reimagining of how US cities look. But opponents decry the continued closures as elitist, unsafe and nonsensical now that the pandemic is over and people need to drive again.