The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has decided to cancel the GSEB Class 12 board examination 2021.

The state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama made this announcement today (2 June) keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

The Gujarat government’s decision to cancel Class 12 board exams was taken a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the cancellation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams yesterday, 1 June due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Post the meeting with officials, Modi announced on his Twitter handle, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class 12 CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth".

Earlier, the Gujarat board had announced that the Class 12 exams will be held in July this year, which stands cancelled now.

This year amid the coronavirus pandemic, at least 6.83 lakh students had registered to appear in the GSEB Class 12 board examinations. Out of which, 5.43 lakh students were from the general stream and 1.4 lakh students were from the science stream.

Meanwhile, for the SSC Class 10 exams in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier declared mass promotion to all the students. On 13 May, Rupani tweeted saying “an important decision was taken in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state”. He also informed that the decision to give adequate mass promotion to students was taken in the core committee meeting.

The mass promotion was also granted to Class 9 and 11 students across the state.

It is important for students to keep a check on the official website (http://www.gseb.org/) of the Gujarat board for the latest updates and information.