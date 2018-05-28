GSEB SSC Result 2018: Gujarat Board declares Class 10 results on gseb.org; district exam centres to offer marksheets after 11 am

The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) declared the Class 10 SSC result today on gseb.org. Students can check their GSEB SSC Class 10 results by logging on to the board's official website gseb.org. Savani Hil Ishwarbhai topped the exam by scoring 99percent (594 out of 600) in the Gujarat Board SSC exams, reports said.

According to Times of India, the pass percentage was really low with just 51.47 percent students clearing the Gujarat Board SSC exams. A total of 11,03,854 students had appeared for the exams which were conducted from 12 to 23 March. The report put the total number of students who failed the exams at 5,28,689.

Girls performed better than boys with 60.63 percent female of them clearing the exams as against to boys where the pass percentage was well below the half mark at 45.88 percent, according to The Indian Express.

Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 exam can obtain the physical copies of their mark sheets between 11 am to 2 pm today from their respective district examination centres today, the board had said in a notification.

Steps to check your result:

- Keep your roll number and other credentials ready for login

- Visit the Gujarat board official website gseb.org

- Click on class 10 SSC results link given on the homepage

- Enter your seat number as mentioned on your admit card and hit the submit button

- Download the result and keep a printed copy safe for future reference

The Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from 12 to 23 March 2018 in which around 10 lakh students appeared. In 2017, around 11,02,625 students appeared for the Class 10 examination. Last year, too, the result was released at 8 am on the board's website.

Earlier this month, the board released the GUJCET result along with GSEB Class 12 result for Science stream on 10 May. The overall pass percentage stands at 73 percent for HSC Science.

Around 1.34 lakh students took the Class 12 Science exam in March, of which, 98,067 passed. Girls reportedly out-shined boys with a pass percentage of 74.9 percent as compared to boys (71 percent). "The top-scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur," the Indian Express had said.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.