GSEB Result 2020 declared: Alternative websites to check Gujarat Board Class 12 Science stream results if official website is slow

GSEB Result 2020 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) declared the results of the Class 12 science stream examination today (17 May) on its official website gseb.org.

With lakhs students having appeared for the science and general stream examinations, the official website is likely to experience high volume of traffic today.

In the event that the GSEB website is down after the results are released or if students face issues logging in, they can access alternative options to check their scores.

Websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB HSC results.

On Saturday, the GSEB said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on official website, to be uploaded at 8 am on Sunday.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’

Step 4: Login using required details

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference

The examinations were conducted between 5 and 21 March, but announcement of results has been delayed due to

the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after 24 March.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.

The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).