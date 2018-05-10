GSEB Result 2018: Gujarat Common Entrance test (GUJCET) result announced; check result on gujcet.gseb.org and examresults.net

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examination result has been announced today. The result can be accessed on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

However, if due to heavy traffic the website seems to have crashed and thus the students can check the results third-party result websites like on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To check your score on the official website follow the following steps:

Step 1) Visit www.gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2) Click on the result link

Step 3) In the new window, enter registration number or roll number

Step 4) Results will appear on the screen

Step 5) Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GUJCET is a state level entrance test which is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) which the candidates can appear after clearing Class 12th for admission to engineering and degree, diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

Though many students skipped the examination, nearly 350 candidates appeared for all the four exams of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, for admissions to engineering and medical courses. In the first session on Physics and Chemistry, 1,34,979 students appeared for the exam out of a total of 1,36,498 applications. Around 73,171 students took the second session of the test, on Biology, out of 74,048 candidates. In the last session which was on Mathematics, out of the 62,761 registered candidates, only 61,981 took the exam.