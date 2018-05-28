GSEB Result 2018: Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC result declared: here's how to check score on gseb.org

The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) declared the Class 10 SSC result today at 8 am on gseb.org, more than two weeks after the GSEB Class 12 HSC result for Science Stream were declared on 10 May. Apart from the Class 12 Board exam, the board had also declared the result for the Gujarat CET on 10 May.

Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 (matric) exam an visit their respective district examination centres between 11 am to 2 pm today to obtain their mark sheets, the board said in a notification.

The pass percentage in the Gujarat Board SSC exam results was really low this year with just 5,68,192 (51.47 percent) of the 11,03,854 students, who appeared for the exam, managing to qualify. A total of 5,28,689 failed the exams which were conducted from 12 to 23 March..

Girls performed better than boys with 60.63 percent female of them clearing the exams as against to boys where the pass percentage was well below the half mark at 45.88 percent, according to The Indian Express.

Here is how you can check GSEB Class 10 SSC result:

- Keep your roll number and other credentials ready for login

- Visit the Gujarat board official website gseb.org

- Click on class 10 SSC results link given on the homepage

- Enter your seat number as mentioned on your admit card and hit the submit button

- Download the result and keep a printed copy safe for future reference

Around 1.34 lakh students took the Class 12 Science exam in March, of which, 98,067 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73 percent, reported The Indian Express. According to the report, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 74.9 percent as compared to boys (71 percent). "The top-scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur," the report added.

Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from 12 to 23 March 2018 and HSC exams for general stream were held from 12 to 28 March while for science stream the exams were conducted from 12 to 22 March 2018. This year, around 6.9 lakh students have appeared for the HSC Science and General Stream examination.