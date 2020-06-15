Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th result 2020 LIVE Updates: 76.29% students clear Class 12 Arts, Commerce exams; scores out on gseb.org

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th result 2020 LATEST Updates | 76.29 percent of the students who appeared for the Class 12 commerce and arts exams this year cleared it. The pass percentage this is is an improvement over last year's 73.27 percent.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the results of Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations today at 8 am (Monday 15, June).

Students who appeared for these exams can check their scores on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

If the official website is slow or not responsive for any reasons, students need not fret. Results can be obtained through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 Result on the alternative websites:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com or any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire, in this case, 'Gujarat'.

Step 3: Once directed to the page, check for the Higher Secondary Education Board Class 12 'Arts and Commerce' 2020 box.

Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email.

How to check result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format —HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Here is how you can check your GSEB HSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

The Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams examinations were held between 5 to 21 March, 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, 73.27 percent of students cleared the exams, which is 4.5 percentage points better than the 2018 overall pass percentage of 68.96 percent.

A candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ to be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination can clear the HSC exam after subsequent attempts and qualify.

Although there is no clarity on supplementary exams this year. Meanwhile, the state has decided to mass promote students all schools across boards from classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11.