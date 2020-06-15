Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th result 2020 LIVE Updates: 76.29% students clear Class 12 Arts, Commerce exams; scores out on gseb.org

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th result 2020 LATEST Updates | 76.29 percent of the students who appeared for the Class 12 commerce and arts exams this year cleared it. The pass percentage this is is an improvement over last year's 73.27 percent.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the results of Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations today at 8 am (Monday 15, June).
Students who appeared for these exams can check their scores on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.
If the official website is slow or not responsive for any reasons, students need not fret. Results can be obtained through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.
Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 Result on the alternative websites:
Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com or any of the websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire, in this case, 'Gujarat'.
Step 3: Once directed to the page, check for the Higher Secondary Education Board Class 12 'Arts and Commerce' 2020 box.
Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.
Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email.
How to check result via SMS
Students can also send an SMS in the format —HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.
Here is how you can check your GSEB HSC result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce'
Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page
Step 4: Hit 'submit' button
Step 5: Your GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce 2020 will appear online
Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references
The Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams examinations were held between 5 to 21 March, 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2019, 73.27 percent of students cleared the exams, which is 4.5 percentage points better than the 2018 overall pass percentage of 68.96 percent.
A candidate must obtain a minimum of grade ‘D’ to be eligible for higher Secondary Certificate in all subjects. Those candidates who have obtained grade ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects of External Examination can clear the HSC exam after subsequent attempts and qualify.
Although there is no clarity on supplementary exams this year. Meanwhile, the state has decided to mass promote students all schools across boards from classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11.
522 students score above 90 percent
Of the over 3.7 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 522 scored marks above 90 percent. Meanwhile, 89,677 students have not cleared the exam.
Patan district performed the best with a pass percentage of 86.67, while Junagadh performed the worst with just 58.26 percent students passing the exams. In 269 schools, 100 percent of the students cleared the exam.
GSEB releases Commerce, Arts marksheets
The Gujarat Board has released marksheets for Arts and Commerce students of Class 12 on gseb.org. Students can obtain the marksheet by entering their seat number.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:17 (IST)
Students perform the best in Hindi, Sociology, Gujarati subjects
HSC Arts and Commerce students performed the best in Hindi, with 98.94 percent students appearing for the exam clearing it. Sociology and Gujarati came in close, with 98.32 and 97.87 percent students clearing the exams respectively.
09:09 (IST)
English-medium students secured highest pass percentage
81.72 percent of the students who appeared for the HSC General exam in English-medium cleared it. Sindhi-medium students came in second with a pass percentage of 76.67.
The figure stood the lowest for Hindi-medium students, with 66.71 percent of those who appeared clearing the exam.
09:03 (IST)
522 students score above 90 percent
Of the over 3.7 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 522 scored marks above 90 percent. Meanwhile, 89,677 students have not cleared the exam.
08:48 (IST)
Girls outshine boys in HSC general exam
Out of the 3,71,771 students who took the GSEB HSC General exam 2020, 2,83,624 passed. Girls outperformed boys securing an overall pass percentage of 82.2 percent, while 70.97 percent of the boys cleared the exam.
Out of the total 3.7 lakh candidates, 1.95 lakh girls and 1.76 lakh took the exam. A total of 1.38 lakh girls and 1.44 boys passed the exam.
08:32 (IST)
08:23 (IST)
60.74% students passed Class 10 exam
GSEB had announced Class 10 board exam results earlier this month. A total of 10.83 lakh students had taken the board exam, of which the pass percentage was recorded at 60.74 percent.
08:11 (IST)
07:37 (IST)
07:31 (IST)
07:29 (IST)
Over 6 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams
Around 16 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board exam this year, out of which around six lakh appeared for the Class 12 exam. The Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams examinations were held between 5 to 21 March. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.