GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Results 2020 declared: Check Class 12 results at Gujarat board's official website gseb.org

GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Result Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations today (Monday 15 June) on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website.

Here is how you can check your GSEB HSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Results 2020 for Arts and Commerce 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their score on their mobile phone via SMS and through websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.

How to check result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format —HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Around 16 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board exam this year, out of which around six lakh appeared for the Class 12 exam. The Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams examinations were held between 5 to 21 March 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although there is no clarity on supplementary exams this year. Meanwhile, the state has decided to mass promote students all schools across boards from classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11.