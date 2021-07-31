GSEB HSC 2021: Gujarat Board 12th result declared at gseb.org; check direct link here

Meanwhile, if candidates are unhappy with their marks, they will get a second chance to appear for the examination. However, the special exam dates have not yet been announced. Also, the registrations for the same will commence at the official website shortly

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or Gujarat Board has announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Certificate) results for over 7 lakh students today, 31 July. The GSHSEB has declared the results for the general stream (Commerce and Arts) students. The board had already released the results for science students on 17 July.

Candidates who were waiting for the results can check them by visiting the official website https://www.gseb.org/.

Meanwhile, if candidates are unhappy with their marks, they will get a second chance to appear for the examination. However, the special exam dates have not yet been announced. Also, the registrations for the same will commence at the official website shortly.

Due to the pandemic, the exams were cancelled following which the board came up with a special criterion for students.

GSEB evaluated students as per Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively. According to the new scheme, Class 10 marks obtained by students in 2019 have 50 percent weightage while Class 12 internals and Class 11 finals combined have 50 percent weightage.

Here are the steps to check GSEB HSC Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.gseb.org/

Step 2: Search and click on the link of ‘HSC Exam Results 2021’

Step 3: Students will have to enter six-digit seat number to get results

Step 4: After entering details, candidates need to click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: After submission, GSEB 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Candidates can download and take a printout of the result for future reference or need.

Direct link here: https://result.gseb.org/

According to a News18 report, in Gujarat Board HSC science results all the 1.7 lakh students passed the exam. For the first time, a 100 percent pass percentage is received by the board. A total of 4,00,127 students had registered themselves for the examination, out of which, 2,10,375 were boys and 1,89,752 were girls.