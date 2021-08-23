GSEB declares Class 12 July 2021 General stream results; check details at gseb.org

In Gujarat, the board exams were scrapped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were announced on the basis of internal assessment policy

The GSEB Class 12 General Stream (Repeater/ Isolated/ Private) July 2021 results have been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today, 23 August. Students, who were waiting for their results, can now check their scores by visiting the official websites gseb.org or gsebeservice.com.

To access their scorecards, candidates have to enter their six-digit seat number. According to the official notification, a total of 1,14,193 students (regular and private) had appeared for the repeater exams. Out of which, 31,785 candidates can now download their scorecards from the websites. A pass percentage of 27.83 has been achieved by the board.

Out of the total number of registered students, 113 were differently-abled.

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download the GSEB Class 12 General stream (Repeater/Private/Isolated) scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - gseb.org or gsebeservice.com

Step 2: On the homepage, open the GSEB HSC July 2021 result link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the six-digit seat number and press 'Go'

Step 4: Your GSEB HSC July 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your result and take a printout for future use or reference

Here's the direct link: http://www.gseb.org/

Later, students can collect the physical copies of their scorecards by visiting their respective schools.

In Gujarat, the board exams were scrapped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were announced on the basis of internal assessment policy. Students, who had secured less marks were given a chance to appear for the repeater examinations.