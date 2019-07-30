GSEB Class 12 Compartmental Result 2019: Gujarat Board releases Science results, students can visit their school for certificate

GSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2019 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 Science Competitive Examination 2019 this week for those who could not clear the Class 12 science examination in March.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check the results offline in their respective schools, as they will not be announced on their official site. The result and certificate will be available to those who appeared as candidates from the school. The results were announced on 27 July, 2019.

Compartmental examinations conducted by Gujarat Board in July, are given by students who want to improve their scores without waiting for an entire year. These students can receive their results by visiting their respective schools.

The same notification has been released on the website saying, “The result of the July supplementary exam (science stream) has not been posted online. Result and Certificate must be obtained from his / her school after 9/3/6.”

The Board, for now, has declared the science stream result. Candidates who want to check for more information can visit the GSEB official site.

The supplementary examination was conducted from 11 to 14 July, 2019, for all streams

The GSHSEB was established on 1 May, 1960. It conducts two main examinations — the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam for Class 10 and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) exam for Class 12 students in Gujarat.

