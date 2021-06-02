As many as 3.5 lakh students will be taking the GSEB Class 10 exam. For class 12, 6.83 lakh students will be sitting for the examination

On Tuesday, 1 June, the board exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). The board examination will be conducted between 1 and July 16, reported The Times Of India.

According to the publication, the decision to conduct board exams was taken at a high-level meeting which included the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The schedule was released on the same day when the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled exams for class 12 students. Previously, the board had announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams as well.

Those who want to download the GSEB classes 10 and 12 exam timetable can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.gsebeservice.com/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link titled ‘New Time Table of 10th and 12th exam.’ Click on this

Step 3: The exam schedule will open. Download the PDF

Step 4: Take a print out of the time table and keep it safely for future reference

GSEB had announced that the first examination for class 12 students will be of Physics. The report further mentions that examinations will be conducted keeping in mind social distancing due to COVID-19 . Therefore, unlike last year when board exams were conducted in 16,000 classrooms, this year more classrooms will be required.

According to a report in NDTV, students of class 10 will first appear for language papers such as English, Gujarati, Hindi,Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Odia, Marathi and Telugu.

As many as 3.5 lakh students will be taking the GSEB Class 10 exam. For class 12, 6.83 lakh students will be sitting for the examination. Out of these, 5.43 students will be appearing for general (Arts and Commerce) stream examination while 1.4 lakh Science stream students will appear for GSEB class 12 exams.