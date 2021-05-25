The date and method of examination will be decided after discussions with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 12 Examination 2021 dates are likely to be announced soon. The state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has informed that the HSC Class 12 exams will be conducted, but the board is yet to decide on the date and mode of examination.

The Gujarat education minister made the announcement on Twitter after a high-level meeting with ministers from the Central Goverment on pending board and entrance exams.

The schedule, however, will only be announced after a meeting and consultation with the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“Such a plan should be taken to take full care of the health of the student and also to take care of his future. Gujarat will take Class 12 Science and other general stream examinations. The date and method will be decided after discussing with Hon'ble Chief Minister,” the minister tweeted.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing cases across the country, Gujarat had earlier decided on mass promotion of Class 10 students. It was Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who took up the decision keeping in mind the current situation in the state.

ગુજરાતવતી બોલતા મેં જણાવ્યું કે વિધાર્થીના સ્વાસ્થ્યની સંપૂર્ણ કાળજી લેવામાં આવે અને એના ભવિષ્યની પણ ચિંતા કરવામાં આવે એ પ્રકારનું આયોજન કરવું જોઈએ. ગુજરાત ધોરણ 12 વિજ્ઞાન અને સામાન્ય પ્રવાહની પરીક્ષા લેશે.સમય અને પદ્ધતિ માનનીય મુખ્યમંત્રીશ્રી સાથે ચર્ચા કરીને નક્કી કરવામાં આવશે. pic.twitter.com/K7ah3cWMjH — Bhupendrasinh Chudasama (@imBhupendrasinh) May 23, 2021

This year, nearly 12 lakh students of Class 10 were expected to appear for the exams.

Amid the talks on conducting the exams in the country, the major entrance tests for undergraduate Engineering (JEE Main) and medicine (NEET UG 2021) courses will not be cancelled. The JEE Main 2021 exam date and NEET application form 2021 will soon be released on the official site of NTA nta.ac.in.