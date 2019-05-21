GSEB 10th SSC Result 2019 declared on official website gseb.org; steps to check your Class 10 science exam scores

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results of Class 10 science examination on its official website gseb.org today (Tuesday, 21 May).

Candidates, who appeared for Gujarat Madhyamik Examination 2019 (GSEB SSC Examination 2019) can check their results on the official GSEB website gseb.org.

Users can navigate the website with ease and use their credentials to login and see their scores. Notifications regarding the results will be seen on the website after the announcement.

Students can check the GSEB SSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

Students can also check their results right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

The Class 10 examinations were held between 7 and 19 March. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the examination held at more than 1,500 centres.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.

