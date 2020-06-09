GSEB 10th Result 2020 declared: Gujarat Board scores released, how to check alternative websites if gseb.org is down

GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 declared: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate of Class 10 today (9 June), according to media reports.

Students can visit the official website www.gseb.org to check their results.

However, due to many students trying to check their results, the the official website is likely to become slow or unreachable due to heavy traffic.

Websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.

The board also said marksheets would be distributed at a later date and an announcement would be made on the website, as per NDTV.

The board is also going to declare results of Gujarat Sanskrit Prathma today at 8 am, as per JagranJosh.

How to check Gujarat Class 10 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Gujarat in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Gujarat Board SSC Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Gujarat Board SSC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Gujarat madhyamik (SSC) result on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Gujarat in the list of the states or type the URL gujarat.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter.

Step 3: Look for the link which says "Gujarat State Secondary and Higher Sec Education Board" with "SSC Examination Result 2019" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result

How to check result via SMS

If the internet is down or all above websites unresponsive, there is no need to fret. Students can check their scores via SMS.

To receive GSEB SSC exam results on your mobile phone, send an SMS in the format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB):

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.

The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).