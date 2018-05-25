You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Grenade attacks in Jammu, Srinagar by suspected militants; 2 cops injured

India PTI May 25, 2018 18:52:14 IST

Jammu: Two police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants at a bus stand in Jammu on Thursday, while a similar attack took place at a CRPF camp on Wednesday in Anantnag district, Srinagar, the police officials said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

"There was a grenade attack in the bus stand area tonight by suspected militants," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Gupta told PTI. He added that two police personnel were injured in the attack, who have been hospitalised.

The area has been cordoned off and searches are launched to track down the suspected militants, the SSP said.

It is after a long time that a grenade attack has taken place in Jammu.

Meanwhile in the Srinagar grenade attack on Wednesday, ten civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured. There was no loss of life, police said.

"Militants lobbed a grenade on the CRPF camp at Braripora in Nawakadal area of the city", a police official said. There was no loss of life due to the explosion, he added.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 18:52 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores