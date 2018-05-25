Grenade attacks in Jammu, Srinagar by suspected militants; 2 cops injured

Jammu: Two police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants at a bus stand in Jammu on Thursday, while a similar attack took place at a CRPF camp on Wednesday in Anantnag district, Srinagar, the police officials said.

"There was a grenade attack in the bus stand area tonight by suspected militants," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Gupta told PTI. He added that two police personnel were injured in the attack, who have been hospitalised.

The area has been cordoned off and searches are launched to track down the suspected militants, the SSP said.

It is after a long time that a grenade attack has taken place in Jammu.

Meanwhile in the Srinagar grenade attack on Wednesday, ten civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured. There was no loss of life, police said.

"Militants lobbed a grenade on the CRPF camp at Braripora in Nawakadal area of the city", a police official said. There was no loss of life due to the explosion, he added.