Hailing the tabling of three Bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Friday said “the fact that India had to wait for 75 years to decolonise its criminal justice system speaks volumes of the kind of intellectual and mental slavery that plagued the earlier regimes”.

“This is a great step towards decolonisation, a great step towards finally moving away from the mecholian era colonisation laws to a truly Bhartiya criminal justice system,” said the BJP leader.

Terming the all three Bills historic, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the legislations will strengthen India’s criminal justice system.

“All three Bills are historic…These will strengthen India’s criminal justice system…Earlier, people used to be on the run and trials could not happen…Now, the trials will have to be done for fugitives and terrorists, even if it is done separately…Punishment will be given…,” said Prasad.

