Grammatical errors in Patna University circular grab eyeballs, here's how internet reacted

A circular by Patna University’s Chemistry department, which was full of grammatical errors, has caught everyone’s attention on social media. The notice has grabbed eyeballs for its poor English and is being trolled as it has been officially issued by a department from the University.

This is shocking since most of us would expect not to find any errors in circulars of the academic institutions and central universities that are usually proofread before its release in the public.

A photo of the notice was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Sanjay Kumar on Twitter caught everyone’s attention. It read “As per verbal advice to Deputy Registrar, Patna University, All Ph.D Research Scholars are directed to the mark attendance in attendance register.”

here is a notice issued by a head of department of patna university.the grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor.whatever it may be,carelessness or incompetence,conveys the state of our higher education.@BiharEducation_ @VijayKChy @DipakKrIAS pic.twitter.com/IBlSeS1wr5 — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjayjavin) June 12, 2022

It is to be noted that the circular has the signature of Dr Bina Rani, the Head of the department of chemistry at Patna University.

Reacting to the letter a social media user wrote, “Nothing can be done with bihar. If we see, we biharis practically run the system (said in a very broad sense.) Be it by providing labour, civil servants, engineers, doctors, and much more; but when it come to bihar all the people who hold some authority are incompetent. (1).”

Replying to his own tweet, the user further added, “Greedy, corrupt, and what not. Any policy under the central government would be perfectly implemented in the rest of India but the same policy would be an utter disaster in bihar, all thanks to the authorities. There is no will here with those wo have power.”

Nothing can be done with bihar. If we see, we biharis practically run the system (said in a very broad sense.) Be it by providing labour, civil servants, engineers, doctors, and much more; but when it come to bihar all the people who hold some authority are incompetent. (1) https://t.co/OtwZhRVx9W — Aditya (@_xditya) June 14, 2022

Another wrote that this was one instance how Indian Universities treat people in academics.

This is just one instance how Indian Universities treat people in academics. Shame.#PatnaUniversity https://t.co/OmKmXnkycC — Azaad (@Rakesh_tweaks) June 13, 2022

Another pointed towards the sad state of education

