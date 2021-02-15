GPAT admit card released by NTA at gpat.nta.nic.in; entrance exam to be conducted on 27 February
Candidates set to appear in the exam are advised to visit the official site of NTA GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in and download their hall tickets online
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on its official site on 14 February.
According to a report by Times Now, the entrance examination would be conducted by the agency on 27 February, 2021.
Examinees have been divided in two shifts, while the morning shift begins from 9 am to go on till 12 pm, the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Candidates need to carry the admit card to the exam centre as it will include the personal details of the applicant along with information about the exams. Once a candidate downloads the call letter by submitting their application number and date of birth on the official site, they are advised to carefully look over the information mentioned on the admit card. In case of any mistake or inconsistency, candidates must immediately reach out to the authority.
Follow these steps to download GPAT Admit Card 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link available for admit card download on the homepage.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin in the given spaces,
Step 5: Once all the details have been filled, click on ‘Submit’.
Step 6: Your Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2021 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 7: View the hall ticket, download the document and take a print out of the same for future use.
Here is the direct link to download the GPAT hall ticket.
Candidates seeking admission into postgraduate pharmacy courses (MPharma) in select colleges must qualify GATE, reported NDTV. It will be a three-hour computer-based test. Students must prepare themselves in subjects including Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology.
