GPAT 2021: NTA extends date to challenge answer key till 11 March; check details at gpat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date to challenge the answer key of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and now candidates have time till 11 March (Thursday) to submit their objections.

If any candidate who appeared in the aptitude test has any objection against the answer keys published by the testing body, they must visit the official site of NTA GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in and file their challenge.

According to a report by India Today, NTA decided to extend the date after considering that some candidates were not able to file objections due to some technical problems. Now, candidates can access the answer key along with the question papers on the official portal till 11.50 pm on 11 March.

Follow these steps to challenge against the NTA GPAT answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official site at gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the tab that says ‘display question papers and answer key challenge 2021’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Enter your GPAT application number and password or date of birth and the security pin to successfully log in

Step 5: After this click on the ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ section

Step 6: The questions according to their numbers will appear on the screen with the correct response marked

Step 7: Select the question you have an objection about by clicking the check box

Step 8: Now submit an explanation in support of your claim

Step 9: Once the objection has been submitted, click on ‘Save your Claim’

Step 10: Go through all the challenges made and pay the fee

Step 11: The challenge will be saved once the correct payment has been made

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 against every challenge submitted, reported Careers 360. Once all the challenges have been assessed by the authority, NTA will be releasing the result of NTA GPAT 2021.