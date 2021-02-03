India

GPAT 2021 Application Correction Window open at gpat.nta.nic.in; exam to be held on 22, 27 February

GPAT is held every year to screen candidates seeking admission into various Masters of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes

FP Trending February 03, 2021 14:22:54 IST
GPAT 2021 Application Correction Window open at gpat.nta.nic.in; exam to be held on 22, 27 February

Representational image. Sigmund/Unsplash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on its official website days after the date to fill up the application form expired.

Candidates who need to rectify any mistake made on the application form are advised to visit the official site of NTA GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in and open the correction window. Applicants will be allowed to make changes in their name, their parents' names, details in address, error in educational qualifications and also the photographs that have been uploaded.

NTA will conduct the exam on 22 and 27 February in the computer mode. GPAT is held every year to screen candidates seeking admission into various Masters of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes.

Follow these steps to correct your GPAT application form:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Application Correction GPAT 2021’ on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given spaces
Step 5: Once you have clicked on ‘Submit’, a new page will appear on the screen with your application form
Step 6: Carry out the changes minutely, taking extra care and going through the entire thing once again
Step 7: Once you are sure of the changes that were made, save the changes and logout of the window.

Here is the direct link to the application correction window

NTA has also provided GPAT aspirants with the option to access their forgotten application number. If any candidates appearing for the GPAT 2021 have lost their application number, they can visit the ‘Forgot Application No’ window and enter their names, father’s name, mother’s name and dates of birth in the given boxes.

Updated Date: February 03, 2021 14:40:51 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

UGC-NET exam to be conducted in May, registrations begin today; check schedule here
India

UGC-NET exam to be conducted in May, registrations begin today; check schedule here

The last date to register for the test is 2 March and the application fees can be paid till 3 March

JEE Mains 2021: Online correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in, to remain active till 30 January
India

JEE Mains 2021: Online correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in, to remain active till 30 January

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their name, parents' names, educational qualification, photographs and address

National Testing Agency to close CMAT registration window on 30 January, apply at cmat.nta.nic.in
India

National Testing Agency to close CMAT registration window on 30 January, apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT is a national-level management entrance examination that is conducted for admission to a number of MBA colleges across India. The exam is an online one, where candidates who qualify will be granted admission based on qualifying cut-off