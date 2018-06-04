Govt school teacher arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for blackmailing, raping woman on pretext of marriage

Jammu: Police on Sunday arrested a government school teacher for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and then blackmailing her by using her indecent videos and pictures, an official said.

The incident came to fore when the victim approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused, he said.

"Waseem Hussain Butt, a resident of Doda, allegedly developed intimate relations with the girl, who was studying Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW) training course, and later circulated her videos and photos on the social media," the official said.

He said a case under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act and various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered against the accused in Kishtwar police station.

The accused circulated her videos and photos on the social media after the victim got engaged to someone else, the official said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had also developed intimacy with a number of other girls to blackmail, terrorise and sexually abuse them," he said.

The girl also tried to end her life but was saved by her parents and subsequently brought to the police station for lodging a complaint against the accused, he added.