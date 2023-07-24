Govt ready to discuss Manipur issue in House, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, Shah requested opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue.
Amid opposition uproar over the Manipur issue, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he was willing to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in the state and wondered why the opposition was not ready for it.
As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Shah said leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties had been wanting to hold a discussion on the Manipur issue.
But as the opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by the prime minister, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.
More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.