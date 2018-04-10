You are here:
Govt pulls out preliminary information memo inviting bids for Pawan Hans Helicopters sale

India PTI Apr 10, 2018 15:33:15 IST

New Delhi: The government has withdrawn the preliminary information memorandum for proposed disinvestment of helicopter services provider Pawan Hans, after failing to attract enough bidders.

File image of a Pawan Hans helicopter. Reuters

Pawan Hans is a joint venture with the civil aviation ministry and state-owned ONGC holds 49 percent stake in it.

However, the whole process is being revisited as the PIM (preliminary information memorandum) failed to attract enough bidders, sources said.

"The PIM for inviting expression of interest issued on 13 October, 2017, has been cancelled. Further details in this regard will be issued shortly," said a notice on the website of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The government issues PIM before strategic stake sale to assist the prospective bidders with information about the company to be divested.

According to sources, Pawan Hans Helicopters union had written to the government last month urging the management to reconsider the privatisation move. It suggested that instead of an outright sale, the government should consider coming out with an IPO.


Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 15:33 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 15:33 PM

