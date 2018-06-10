Govt move to open up posts in bureaucracy an attempt to include 'Sanghis', says Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: The CPM on Sunday slammed the government over the move to open up senior-level bureaucratic posts in several departments to people, even from the private sector, and said that it was an attempt to include 'Sanghis' in the administrative ranks.

According to an advertisement published in leading newspapers, the government is looking for 10 "outstanding individuals", even from the private sector, with expertise in the areas of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers' welfare, road transport and highway, shipping, environment, forests and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce.

"Why are time-tested UPSC and SSC being sought to be undermined? To fill IAS ranks with Sanghis and undermine reservation too, in the BJP's last few months in office," Yechury tweeted.

A circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Training also said, "The Government of India invites talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary."

The initiative is being called lateral recruitment to senior positions in the government.

Joint secretaries report to the secretary/additional secretary in a ministry or department and are normally appointed from all India services such as the IAS, IPS, IFS and other allied services.

The move comes days after a proposal to make changes in the allocation of services to officers of the all India services after completion of the 15-week foundation course.