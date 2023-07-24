Govt introduces National Dental Commission Bill in Lok Sabha
The Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, of 1948 and proposes to set up National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession in the country.
The government on Monday introduced the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha which seeks to set up a National Dental Commission and repeal the Dentists Act, 1948.
The Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, of 1948 and proposes to set up National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession in the country.
The bill also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible.
Related Articles
According to official sources, the composition of the dental commission will be similar to that of the National Medical Commission, which had replaced the Medical Council of India.
The government also introduced National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha which aims at setting up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.
The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers.
With inputs from PTI.
also read
Centre to amend J&K Reorganisation Bill, reserve 1 seat for PoK displaced, 2 for Kashmiri Pandits
The number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has increased from 107 to 114, with nine seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs)
AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon Session
The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration of the Monsoon Session for his "unruly behaviour"
'No 5D drama that PM does...': Opposition alliance demands PM Modi's comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi should not indulge in 5D drama that he does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, 'distorts', diverts, deflects and 'defames'