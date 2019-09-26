Govt institutes Sardar Patel National Unity Award: All you need to know about India's highest civilian honour

The government of India instituted the highest civilian award in the name of India’s first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel on Wednesday.

The Sardar Patel National Unity Award, named after the Iron Man of India, will be awarded to recognise notable and inspiring contributions to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to reinforce the value of a strong and united India.

First Sardar Patel National Unity Award to be presented on 31 October

On 31 October, observed as National Unity Day on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, the first award will be presented.

“The Award shall be conferred by the President by a sanad (citation) under his hand and seal and presented by him in a presentation ceremony along with the Padma Award presentation ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhawan,” a Press Information Bureau release said.

The release said a maximum of three awards would be given in a year and it “would not be conferred posthumously except in very rare and highly deserving cases”.

Committee to choose the awardee

The prime minister would be tasked with constituting the award committee comprising the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Secretary to the President and the Home Secretary. Three to four eminent persons selected by the prime minister would also be made part of the committee.

”Any Indian national or institution or organisation based in India would be able to nominate an individual for consideration for this award. Individuals may also nominate themselves. State governments, UT administrations and ministries of the Government of India may also send nominations,” the release said about the process of nomination.

Further, nominations would be accepted every year. “The applications would need to be filed online on the website specifically designed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All citizens, without distinction of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, age or occupation, would be eligible for the award,” the release said.

Awardee will get medal, citation

The person conferred with the award will receive a medal and a citation. The award does not carry a monetary reward.